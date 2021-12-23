Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Ganze Member of Parliament Teddy Mwambire has sensationally revealed that he played a huge role in mobilizing Kilifi residents to attend Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies during his tour of the Coast.

The ODM-allied legislator said he advised the locals to attend DP Ruto’s rallies not to listen to his planned policies but to benefit from his handouts.

“We mobilized Kilifi residents and ensured most of them attended that rally so as to take the little money they are dishing out so as to buy seedlings for the planting season.

“We never went to listen to any policy from them,” Mwambire said.

Addressing the media yesterday, Mwambire said he told the locals not to invest the handout in buying Christmas gifts but to buy farm inputs ahead of next year’s planting season.

Mwambire, who in August replaced Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as the acting ODM chairman for Kilifi County, affirmed that Kilifi is an ODM zone and that the massive rally recently done by Ruto was technically planned.

“If you keenly follow Kilifi politics, you will realize that ODM is the most preferred party in the area. ODM is very strong in Kilifi and it’s the only party that will have nominations done in this county because numerous leaders want to vie on their ticket,” he stated.

He further said that those who are benefiting from William Ruto’s handouts are those tainting the image of ODM in political rallies.

“You know if you are allied to Ruto and want to get the most money you have to point out that ODM is a bad party without reason even if it is good,” said Mwambire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST