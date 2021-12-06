Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has made some changes in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

In the changes confirmed by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the DP fired his National Treasurer Edda Ruto and replaced her accordingly with former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Party Leader Omingo Magara, who at one time also served as Treasurer for Raila Odinga’s ODM party.

Magara will have three deputies, Kanake Joshua (programmes), former Teso South MP, Mary Emase (policy and strategy) and David Rotich handling operations.

Other top officials who have been replaced include deputy secretary-general in charge of programmes Daniel Sigei, Anthony Ombok (national organising secretary), Ruth Ondicho (deputy secretary, operations), Lily Nyawira (deputy national treasurer, programmes), Mohamed Ishmael (deputy national organising secretary, operations) and Melisa Ngania (legal affairs).

They were replaced by Daniel Ole Sambu, Karissa Nzai, Daniel Rotich, Joshua Mugo, Jamuhuru Guyo and Edward Kamau respectively.

However, he retained UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama’s three deputies while the Secretary-General was allowed a third deputy from the previous two.

The new officials will also act as the party’s National Executive Council.

The Kenyan DAILY POST