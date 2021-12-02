Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Deputy President Willian Ruto has broken his silence on the State of the Nation of Address that was delivered by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing a political rally in Machakos County yesterday, Ruto ridiculed Uhuru’s sentiments on the success of the Big Four agenda projects, claiming that the head of state had admitted the project’s failure.

According to the DP, Uhuru’s State of the Nation address showed that his legacy projects had failed even though the President went to length to praise his administration’s success on various issues.

“You heard the president yesterday stating that the plans we had for the Big Four Agenda faced challenges midway and those challenges were caused by issues that cannot be understood,” Ruto remarked.

Ruto blamed the failures of the Jubilee administration to the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The sentiments by Ruto come after leaders allied to him criticised the president for his speech with many of the leaders stating that the speech was long and with details of projects that Jubilee had done in its first administration.

“Parliament should pass a law to set the maximum time that future Presidents will take in the State of the Nation Address.

“Like Winston Churchill said “a good speech should be like a woman’s skirt,” Senator Kipchimba Murkomen tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST