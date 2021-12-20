Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have all the reasons to be terrified after it emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta has formed a deadly team to target them.

This was revealed by the Hustlers’ National Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) led by blogger Denis Itumbi.

According to Itumbi, a special team has been formed by the Kenya Revenue Authority to tame several allies of the DP.

He claimed that the team will be operating in a high-secret environment which is mostly away from Times Towers.

The blogger noted that the team relies on crucial information given to them by the National Police Service, Director of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission.

It was also reported that the team works closely with the Intelligence and Strategic Operations which is based on the 6th, 15th, and 26th floors.

According to Ruto’s man, the powerful man behind the security organization is Sammy Muchemi.

Muchemi is said to be running the show. It is believed that his team is drawn from the National Intelligence Service and he plans to frustrate and intimidate Ruto’s allies who are businessmen.

Several of Ruto’s allies are to be charged over numerous corruption allegations, with some already feeling the heat from the squad from KRA.

Sources intimated that SME owners who visited the DP recently from Nyamakima, are slowly getting tax arrears letters, although some of their accounts are compliant and barely have Sh5,000.

They are being targeted because of supporting the Hustler Nation.

