Sunday, December 26, 2021 – A local activist recently rescued a woman who has been going through hell at the hands of her abusive husband, who holds a senior position at the United Nations (UN).

Before she was rescued, her husband had allegedly locked her up in their posh home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi for days and denied her food, phone and internet access.

She was also tortured, prompting her to seek help from a Nairobi-based GBV activist.

When she was summoned to a children’s office a few days ago after complaining that her husband had denied her access to their child, her husband reportedly stormed the office in the company of diplomatic police officers and reportedly assaulted her.

He tore her dress and attempted to strangle her as police officers from the diplomatic police unit protected him.

The victim wants justice and access to her children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.