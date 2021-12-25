Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 December 2021 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church has sparked reactions on social media after he cried on camera and lamented over the woes that he has been facing in the recent past.

Recently, his TV station was suspended by the Communication Authority of Kenya, a move that has affected his ministry.

He took to social media and shed tears while expressing his woes and asked why people always conspire to bring him down.

“Ni nini nimewafanyia?Ninauliza mungu wangu, ni nini niliwafanyia jameni?

“What I have done that cannot be forgiven?” he posed.

Ng’ang’a said he has helped so many since leaving prison and giving his life to Christ, including paying rent for some needy Kenyans and healing the sick.

However, people always focus on his negative side.

“I have helped so many people ever since I left prison, I have paid rent for so many people, I have rescued your children, gotten them delivered from the devil.

“Even those who were to become murderers I helped them. However, every time you sit and plan on how you can bring me down.

“May God see what you are all up to and you will be answerable to him.

“All this hurts very much. I will give God this case, he will listen to me,” he added.

Ng’ang’a said powerful Government officers are conspiring to bring him down and that’s why his TV station was suspended.

Below is a video of the rogue preacher expressing his woes.

