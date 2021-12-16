Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Kasarani OCS Benard Ongoro is on the spot after a disgruntled Kenyan took to social media and exposed him.

The senior cop is supposed to serve citizens diligently but he is colluding with suspects after receiving bribes.

A small-scale businessman identified as Ochieng narrated on Facebook how the rogue OCS has been frustrating him after he went to report a robbery incident at the station.

Ochieng’s shop was broken into and a suspect was arrested after police carried out the investigation.

The suspect even confessed that he is the one who broke into the shop and the matter was taken to court.

However, the suspect has reportedly bribed the rogue OCS to interfere with the case.

Anytime the victim goes to the station to follow up on the case, he is taken around in circles.

Read his heartbreaking post below.

