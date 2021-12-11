Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 December 2021 – A businessman from Murang’a was intercepted by rogue police officers along Kagio-Sagana Road and ordered to stop on claims that he was ferrying bhang.

After obeying the orders, the cops conducted a search in his vehicle and when they found nothing, they insisted that he must be taken to Kagio Police Station.

On their way to the station, the cops demanded Ksh 200,000 from the businessman, which he didn’t have.

Shortly after, they ordered him to park his vehicle in a nearby car wash and bundled him into the police vehicle.

He was reportedly taken to an ATM within Kagio town and ordered to withdraw Ksh 80,000.

The rogue cops from Kagio Police Station released the businessman at around 4.00 am after he handed over the money to them.

He reported the matter to Kirinyaga West Police Commander after being released.

Investigation has since been launched and the cops who were on duty on the fateful night summoned.

Below is what the OB report reads.

Here’s a photo of one of the rogue cops involved in the incident.

