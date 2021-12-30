Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Risk & Loss Control Manager

Apollo Agriculture is the commercial farming platform that helps small-scale farmers maximize their profits. Apollo’s ML-powered credit models and automated operations technology unlock the massive, untapped small-scale farming market, starting in Kenya. With optimized financing, high-quality farm products, and digital advice, Apollo farmers are already more than doubling their farm profitability. Apollo’s team brings together technology, credit and operations experience from The Climate Corporation (acquired for USD $1 Billion), Google, Capital One and One Acre Fund. We value evangelical pursuit of mission with a pragmatic approach, humility in the face of challenge, active discussion of disagreements, and considerate listening.

Apollo is seeking an experienced Risk and Loss Control Manager to anticipate, manage and prevent risk in our Logistics and Distribution function. This will be accomplished by building, and managing the technology, products, processes and systems needed to ensure we are always aware of and ahead of our risks.

The Logistics and Distribution team is responsible for managing the Apollo Agriculture distribution network, connecting our customers with farming inputs by ensuring a seamless, uninterrupted supply of high quality inputs across our network of warehouses and agro dealers.

You will work closely with all members of the Logistics and Distribution team to deeply understand our operations, and build efficient and effective risk assessment, prevention and management across our product delivery. You will also work to support thinking around strategic growth and overall improvements. Your work will be essential to the success of our goals. You will report directly to the Logistics and Distribution Lead.

Responsibilities

You will monitor, analyse and work to identify potential risk exposure. You will work with the insurance teams to identify areas that require loss control interventions. Security: You will implement risk prevention measures around physical security and carrier security. You will therefore identify, recommend and implement systems to minimize and/or prevent loss of inputs and company assets.

: You will be charged with ensuring regulatory compliance across our Logistics and Distribution entities. You will ensure that we can coordinate and communicate with relevant authorities to acquire relevant approvals and stay compliant. Regulatory Compliance – Internal compliance: You will be responsible for ensuring compliance with internal policies, processes and procedures for both employees, carriers and Agrodealer partners and implement corrective measures.

You will drive performance across the network of storage locations. You will work closely with the warehousing team and oversee the accurate recording, tracking, and overall processing and handling of inventory. This will be both physically and through the manual backup as well as the ERP system. You will be responsible for the smooth running of their daily work, as well as supporting thinking around strategic growth and improvements. Your work will be essential to eliminating shrinkage across the network. You will develop policies and train staff in loss prevention, reduce shrinkage, and report mechanisms. Develop and implement safety policies and strategies and Emergency response protocols: You will develop ways to detect safety issues and security violations, and put programs in place to prevent repeat occurrences. You will build systems that ensure we can maintain a better than average loss experience by ensuring we have safety policies/strategies in effect on a day to day performance management of the team and distribution partners. You will train the team on safety protocols and enforce a safe and results oriented environment.

Qualifications

Have 5+ years of experience in Retail loss prevention, security, and inventory management.

Audit experience within a supply chain environment will be an added advantage.

Have previous experience in a fast paced environment, preferably in a startup context.

Have world-class interpersonal, networking and influencing skills. Success in this role will require you to nurture relationships internally within your team and with leaders of other teams, and to also deeply understand the workings and needs of Apollo’s staff, customers, external stakeholders, and channel partners.

Are skilled at interpreting and leveraging insights from data to highlight areas of concern. The ability to extract useful, actionable information from data, along with strong problem-solving skills, will be essential for success in this role.

Have the ability to understand business objectives and align team goals in service of these objectives.

Are able to build and manage a growing team efficiently and that represents Apollo’s values.

Are proactive and self driven to ensure the smooth running of daily operations and consistency of strategies and procedures across board.

Are able to handle claims and incidents with a collected mind and ensure we can have corrective action as soon as possible.

Are up to date with market changes and able to review and update our practices in accordance with all relevant legislation.

Have an aptitude for technology, and can continuously review and improve the tools and technologies that help the business deliver, manage, measure and improve our loss prevention measures across our Logistics and distribution activities.

Are able to design and implement inventory tracking systems to optimize inventory control procedures.

Are able to minimize inventory loss by incorporating best supply chain practices.

We

Are a collaborative team of smart and ambitious people who are dedicated to serving our customers.

Make magic happen to solve hard problems and always come with solutions when challenges arise.

Are comfortable taking risks that can result in radical scale, and understand that failures are opportunities to learn and improve.

Are considerate listeners and take the time to deeply understand and seek out ideas from the people around us, even when we disagree.

Offer a dynamic environment that fosters talent, collaboration and growth.

Take pride in our work and share the responsibility to see it through from conception to deployment.

Back up our talk with a competitive compensation and benefits package and challenging projects.

Value autonomy, honesty, transparency, and respect.

Are excited to hear from you!

How to Apply

