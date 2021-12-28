Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, is a notorious land grabber who preys on foreigners and the elderly living in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

According to information shared by Tea Master Edgar Obare, he fraudulently acquired his posh Runda home that he keeps bragging about on social media.

The home belonged to a white woman and after she passed away, he grabbed the home and high-end cars that were in the compound.

He reportedly colluded with cartels at the Ministry of Lands office to change the ownership of the palatial Runda home.

Ringtone is reportedly in the process of grabbing more posh homes and land in the leafy suburbs.

He recently attempted to grab another posh house in Runda after the owner died and last week, he also tried to grab another palatial mansion belonging to an Indian in the same affluent neighbourhood.

Below are screenshots of Edgar Obare exposing him through his BBN page.

