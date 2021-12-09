Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – A group of billionaires from the Mt Kenya region endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 after rigorous interviews with other presidential candidates on Wednesday.

The billionaires, under the banner Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF), said after interviewing Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement and KANU‘s Gideon Moi, they have chosen Raila Odinga as the best candidate to form the next government.

According to impeccable sources, who attended the meeting at Safari Park Hotel, the billionaires also presented the name of the candidate whom they want Raila to name as his running mate in 2022.

The billionaires told Raila Odinga that he must pick former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, as his running mate if he wants their support and financing.

“Raila was told that he must choose Peter Kenneth as his running mate to enjoy the full support of the billionaires who have the ear of the President,” a source told a local daily.

