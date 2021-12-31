Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, December 31, 2021 – Flamboyant city preacher, Lucy Natasha, the founder of Oracle Ministries, pretends to be a true servant of God but behind the scenes, she is a rogue woman.
A person who claims to know the popular preacher well reached out to a renowned Nigerian blogger, identified as Proff EX, who exposes rogue preachers, and revealed some shocking things about Reverend Natasha.
Just read the Facebook post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
