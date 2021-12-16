Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Flamboyant city preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, has celebrated her handsome fiancé Prophet Stanley Carmel as he turns a year older.

In a sweet birthday message shared on her social media pages, Natasha termed Carmel as her greatest blessing and a destiny partner.

‘’HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO My King, Priest, Prophet & Husband of my Youth!

“You’ve been my greatest blessing. You’re such a wonderful friend & my number 1 encourager.

“My DESTINY PARTNER as we serve God & Bless Humanity globally.

There are no words to describe the gift you are to me, to our family, to the world and to everyone who encounters you!

“You are the GREATEST man I have ever known! I love and THANK GOD every day for you!

“I pray you have your best year- filled with the desires of your heart! Love you big,’’ she wrote and shared cute photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.