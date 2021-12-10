Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff, Amb. Ken Nyauncho Osinde, is dead.

Amb. Osinde is said to have been undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of his demise.

He served as Kenya’s ambassador to Germany in 2010 before joining the DP’s office in the CoS position.

Taking to Facebook, Ruto hailed Osinde as a robust manager, problem solver, and broad thinker.

“My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills.

“As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources.

“We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends.

“Rest In Peace my friend, Ken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.