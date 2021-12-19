Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Residents living along the Lamu seafront were treated to a dramatic spectacle yesterday, pitting a drug peddler against police officers based in Lamu Island.

This is after the peddler a known ex-convict who was also carrying a panga resisted arrest and plunged into the sea!

Two of the cops whom #Fichua later learnt that they grew up along the shores of river Nzoia, also dived into the sea, in a spirited aquatic battle to arrest the notorious drug dealer.

Their experience swimming across the flooded river while growing up, came in handy.

What followed was a dramatic chase in the stormy sea waters, as the peddler swam towards the deep sea to evade arrest and the determined officers battled the currents closely behind.

In a scene lasting about 30 minutes, the thug who would occasionally disappear under the water only to reappear floating at different points gave our two men the most challenging assignment of their career.

A marine boat that was on patrol at sea arrived on time with marine police, who skillfully plunged into the sea. The thug tried his underwater tactics but he was no match for the police divers whose buoyancy, speed and efficiency could only be compared to that of a dolphin.

While the suspect was being escorted along the sea front, one Ali Mohammad attempted to obstruct the officers while another one identified as Famau Muhashe, threw a projectile at our officers, seriously injuring Constable Leonard Mutai.

All the three suspects are currently in lawful custody being processed for arraignment

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.