The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.
APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.
The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the Urbanization and Wellbeing in Africa Unit within the Research Division.
Duties / Responsibilities:
- Lead the development of study protocols and ensure ethical approvals and research permits are obtained;
- Develop study tools, training manuals and field guides to use for data collection;
- Coordinate the training and supervision of field team;
- Lead fieldwork activities of the proposed research projects to ensure timely implementation of field activities while ensuring data is of high quality;
- Prepare regular field and project reports; and
- Participate in writing scientific papers and dissemination of research findings.
Qualifications and Experience
- Master’s degree in Environmental Health, Social Sciences, Biotechnology or related disciplines.
- At least 2 years of relevant working experience in molecular lab techniques, water, sanitation and hygiene, and Community/Environmental health.
- Experience in preparation of various samples, ability to carry out microbiological and chemical analysis, and detection and characterization of select pathogens through molecular techniques.
- Competency in quantitative and qualitative methods including experience in data collection, cleaning and analysis.
- Demonstrated experience in designing and conducting molecular laboratory techniques.
- Ability to supervise and coordinate field research teams.
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 12, 2022.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.
Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
Website: http://www.aphrc.org
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.
