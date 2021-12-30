Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the Urbanization and Wellbeing in Africa Unit within the Research Division.

Duties / Responsibilities:

Lead the development of study protocols and ensure ethical approvals and research permits are obtained;

Develop study tools, training manuals and field guides to use for data collection;

Coordinate the training and supervision of field team;

Lead fieldwork activities of the proposed research projects to ensure timely implementation of field activities while ensuring data is of high quality;

Prepare regular field and project reports; and

Participate in writing scientific papers and dissemination of research findings.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Environmental Health, Social Sciences, Biotechnology or related disciplines.

At least 2 years of relevant working experience in molecular lab techniques, water, sanitation and hygiene, and Community/Environmental health.

Experience in preparation of various samples, ability to carry out microbiological and chemical analysis, and detection and characterization of select pathogens through molecular techniques.

Competency in quantitative and qualitative methods including experience in data collection, cleaning and analysis.

Demonstrated experience in designing and conducting molecular laboratory techniques.

Ability to supervise and coordinate field research teams.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 12, 2022.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: http://www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.