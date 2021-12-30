Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to work in the Urbanization and Wellbeing in Africa Unit within the Research Division.

Duties / Responsibilities:

  • Lead the development of study protocols and ensure ethical approvals and research permits are obtained;
  • Develop study tools, training manuals and field guides to use for data collection;
  • Coordinate the training and supervision of field team;
  • Lead fieldwork activities of the proposed research projects to ensure timely implementation of field activities while ensuring data is of high quality;
  • Prepare regular field and project reports; and
  • Participate in writing scientific papers and dissemination of research findings.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Master’s degree in Environmental Health, Social Sciences, Biotechnology or related disciplines.
  • At least 2 years of relevant working experience in molecular lab techniques, water, sanitation and hygiene, and Community/Environmental health.
  • Experience in preparation of various samples, ability to carry out microbiological and chemical analysis, and detection and characterization of select pathogens through molecular techniques.
  • Competency in quantitative and qualitative methods including experience in data collection, cleaning and analysis.
  • Demonstrated experience in designing and conducting molecular laboratory techniques.
  • Ability to supervise and coordinate field research teams.
  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by January 12, 2022.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
Website: http://www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.

