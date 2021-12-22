Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RESEARCH OFFICER III – PSC 8

Responsibilities

Providing of non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of Parliament; ii. Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of policy options; iii. Providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis; iv. Maintaining a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues, legislation and major public policy issues/questions; and v. Providing back up to parliamentary committees.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must: – i. Have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in a specialized discipline including Economics, Finance, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Sociology, Political Science, International Trade/Commerce and other Science-related fields; ii. Have attained a minimum of C+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent with a C+ (plus) or above in English; and iii. Have a thorough knowledge and understanding of the concepts and techniques of professional research, with particular emphasis on public policy analysis, and an ability to write, edit in a clear, concise and understandable manner.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC on or before 24th December 2021.

NOTE:

DUE TO INCREASED TRAFFIC, THE SYSTEM MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN RESPONSE. APPLICANTS ARE REQUESTED TO RETRY AND IF THE PROBLEM PERSISTS, YOU MAY CONTACT THE HELP DESK.

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.

LINK TO THE JOB PORTAL