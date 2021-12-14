Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

PRINCIPAL RESEARCH OFFICER-JOUB GROUP Q(One Position)

Duties and Responsibilities

The duties and responsibility for an Officer in this position include:-

  • Ensuring provision of non-partisan professional research services to Members, Committees and staff of County
  • Overseeing the assessment of strengths and weaknesses of County Government Policy
  • Initiating and conducting anticipatory research/analysis on key policy issues; including assessing the strengths and weakness of policy
  • Supporting the County Assembly in the formulation, interpretation and application of research policies, procedures, rules and
  • Writing of research papers and reports and facilitating their subsequent publications/dissemination.
  • Supervising and ensuring quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

  • Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences in a relevant discipline from a recognized university;
  • A master’s in relevant field shall be an added advantage
  • Work experience of five (5) years in a research work in Public Service, National Parliament or County Assembly or in  a  comparable  position  in the private sector
  • Thorough demonstrable knowledge and understanding of the concepts and techniques of professional research, with particular emphasis on public policy analysis, and an ability to write reports in a clear, concise and understandable manner;
  • A strategic Leadership course last a period of six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
  • Understanding of parliamentary process and a sensitivity to the research and policy analysis needs of the County Assembly; and
  • Demonstrated outstanding administrative/managerial capability in the organization of the Research

How to Apply 

 Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

  • Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
  • Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
  • Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
  • Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O  BOX  332-80200,

MALINDI.

 Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply