The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:
PRINCIPAL RESEARCH OFFICER-JOUB GROUP Q(One Position)
Duties and Responsibilities
The duties and responsibility for an Officer in this position include:-
- Ensuring provision of non-partisan professional research services to Members, Committees and staff of County
- Overseeing the assessment of strengths and weaknesses of County Government Policy
- Initiating and conducting anticipatory research/analysis on key policy issues; including assessing the strengths and weakness of policy
- Supporting the County Assembly in the formulation, interpretation and application of research policies, procedures, rules and
- Writing of research papers and reports and facilitating their subsequent publications/dissemination.
- Supervising and ensuring quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences in a relevant discipline from a recognized university;
- A master’s in relevant field shall be an added advantage
- Work experience of five (5) years in a research work in Public Service, National Parliament or County Assembly or in a comparable position in the private sector
- Thorough demonstrable knowledge and understanding of the concepts and techniques of professional research, with particular emphasis on public policy analysis, and an ability to write reports in a clear, concise and understandable manner;
- A strategic Leadership course last a period of six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
- Understanding of parliamentary process and a sensitivity to the research and policy analysis needs of the County Assembly; and
- Demonstrated outstanding administrative/managerial capability in the organization of the Research
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;
- Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
- Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).
Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.
All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:
THE CLERK/SECRETARY,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,
P. O BOX 332-80200,
MALINDI.
Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
