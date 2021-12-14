Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:

PRINCIPAL RESEARCH OFFICER-JOUB GROUP Q(One Position)

Duties and Responsibilities

The duties and responsibility for an Officer in this position include:-

Ensuring provision of non-partisan professional research services to Members, Committees and staff of County

Overseeing the assessment of strengths and weaknesses of County Government Policy

Initiating and conducting anticipatory research/analysis on key policy issues; including assessing the strengths and weakness of policy

Supporting the County Assembly in the formulation, interpretation and application of research policies, procedures, rules and

Writing of research papers and reports and facilitating their subsequent publications/dissemination.

Supervising and ensuring quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences in a relevant discipline from a recognized university;

A master’s in relevant field shall be an added advantage

Work experience of five (5) years in a research work in Public Service, National Parliament or County Assembly or in a comparable position in the private sector

Thorough demonstrable knowledge and understanding of the concepts and techniques of professional research, with particular emphasis on public policy analysis, and an ability to write reports in a clear, concise and understandable manner;

A strategic Leadership course last a period of six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Understanding of parliamentary process and a sensitivity to the research and policy analysis needs of the County Assembly; and

Demonstrated outstanding administrative/managerial capability in the organization of the Research

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;

Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.

All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:

THE CLERK/SECRETARY,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,

P. O BOX 332-80200,

MALINDI.

Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.