AIC Kijabe Hospital

Job Vacancy: Research Intern – 6 Months Period

AIC Kijabe Hospital provides Compassionate and Excellent health care at affordable rates.

As a provider of compassionate and quality health care services, we recognize that a team of people with great character, compassion and excellent skills are our valuable resource.

If your goals align to these tenets, we invite you to journey with us in serving God in the healthcare provision.

Reporting to the Head of Research Department, the holder of the position will glorify God by assisting the Research Department team in hospital wide research.

Applicants Qualifications, Experience, Competencies and Attributes

Diploma in Nursing, Community Health, Public Health, Epidemiology, Bible, Sociology, Psychology or other related area. Previous research experience is a plus.

Strong interest in research.

Strong knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Knowledge of statistical concepts is a plus.

Ability to work independently and efficiently.

Excellent communication skills and ability to work well in community setting.

Evidence of strong writing skills.

Research exposure and preferably experience in qualitative or quantitative methods.

Strong interest in evangelism as a component of community health work.

Must demonstrate leadership skills and ability to motivate teams.

An honest person full of integrity in personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities.

Must be aligned to the mission and vision of AIC Kijabe hospital.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your application letter and CV to recruit@kijabehospital.org indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 5th January 2022.

After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. Kindly select the internship link. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.

Please note due to the high volume of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.