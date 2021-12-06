Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – A renowned Nyeri Bishop has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against dumping Deputy President William Ruto for ODM Leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Bishop James Njoroge of the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA), Nyeri Cathedral of Grace, said it would be a gross vanity for President Uhuru Kenyatta to support his former main rival in the last two elections and to leave Ruto who helped him win the presidency.

“In the run-up to the 2013 presidency, Uhuru teamed up with this man (William Ruto) where he crisscrossed every corner of the country saying he will govern for 10 years and leave another 10 years for William Ruto.”

“Now ten has passed and now is the time for who?” the Bishop posed as residents replied ‘William Ruto’.

Bishop Njoroge further took a swipe at Uhuru for referring to the deputy president as a thief, saying they will not board president Uhuru’s tactics of demonizing the deputy president for his own selfish gains.

In October, retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta warned Mt. Kenya residents against voting for his estranged deputy, saying he would ruin his legacy and that of his predecessor retired President Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST