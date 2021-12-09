Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Renowned Catholic Church priest, Father Gabriel Dolan, has reacted to the move by Mt Kenya billionaires to endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

In a colorful ceremony at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, the billionaires, led by Equity Bank Chairman Stanley Munga and Royal Media Service founder SK Macharia, said they will support and finance Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a tweet on Thursday, Father Dolan said the installation of the ODM boss by the tycoons from Mt Kenya could be an advantage as they would bankroll his campaigns in the contest where Deputy President William Ruto will be his main competitor.

However, Father Dolan said the endorsement could be a huge burden to Raila and could cause his fifth attempt at the presidency to flop.

“Wonder if endorsement by Mt Kenya Foundation is an advantage or a burden that comes with a price,” he tweeted.

One of the conditions the MKF gave Raila is that he must nominate his running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST