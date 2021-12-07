Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Description

Equity Bank is one of the region’s leading banks whose purpose is to transform the lives and livelihoods of the people of Africa socially and economically by availing them modern and inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities. With a strong footprint in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC Congo, Equity Bank is now home to over 12 million customers – the largest customer base in Africa.

Currently, the Bank is seeking additional talent to serve in the role outlined below within the Administration Department.

Job Purpose:

Relationship Officer will participate in daily Warehouse operations of receiving goods from suppliers, dispatching items to branches and general Warehouse management activities.

Job Responsibilities/ Accountabilities

Participate in Monthly and annual stock takes.

Conducts weekly stocks snap checks

Dispatching materials to the end users as per approved orders

Provides customer service to bank branches and departments on inventory related queries

Receive incoming goods from suppliers against approved local purchase order

Participates in quality checks for all incoming goods

Participates in warehouse arrangement for maximum space utilization

Maintaining and updating stores records

Posting dispatched orders in ERP

Follow all relevant operational procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.

Compile inventory related reports as requested by the management

Any other duty as assigned by the line manager

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in business related courses with a minimum of 2 years experience in stores and inventory management.

Membership of a professional body (Kenya Institute of Supplies chain management or Chartered Institute of procurement and supply (CIPS) will be an added advantage.

Key Critical Competencies and Skills

Analytical and Problem solving skills

Strong Communication skills-both written and verbal

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Computer proficiency

Excellent knowledge in public procurement and disposal act

Ability to adhere to banks core values

How to Apply

Apply for the job here