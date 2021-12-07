Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Description
Equity Bank is one of the region’s leading banks whose purpose is to transform the lives and livelihoods of the people of Africa socially and economically by availing them modern and inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities. With a strong footprint in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC Congo, Equity Bank is now home to over 12 million customers – the largest customer base in Africa.
Currently, the Bank is seeking additional talent to serve in the role outlined below within the Administration Department.
Job Purpose:
Relationship Officer will participate in daily Warehouse operations of receiving goods from suppliers, dispatching items to branches and general Warehouse management activities.
Job Responsibilities/ Accountabilities
- Participate in Monthly and annual stock takes.
- Conducts weekly stocks snap checks
- Dispatching materials to the end users as per approved orders
- Provides customer service to bank branches and departments on inventory related queries
- Receive incoming goods from suppliers against approved local purchase order
- Participates in quality checks for all incoming goods
- Participates in warehouse arrangement for maximum space utilization
- Maintaining and updating stores records
- Posting dispatched orders in ERP
- Follow all relevant operational procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.
- Compile inventory related reports as requested by the management
- Any other duty as assigned by the line manager
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma in business related courses with a minimum of 2 years experience in stores and inventory management.
- Membership of a professional body (Kenya Institute of Supplies chain management or Chartered Institute of procurement and supply (CIPS) will be an added advantage.
Key Critical Competencies and Skills
- Analytical and Problem solving skills
- Strong Communication skills-both written and verbal
- Team player with excellent interpersonal skills
- Computer proficiency
- Excellent knowledge in public procurement and disposal act
- Ability to adhere to banks core values
How to Apply
