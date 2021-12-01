Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Police officers in Nandi County have arrested a 22-year-old woman suspected to have been recruited to the Somali-based terror group, Al Shabaab.

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the police stated that the terror suspect was nabbed after they received a tip-off from residents of Kamalambu village who were suspicious of the mysterious woman.

She was nabbed while cohabiting with an unnamed man before she was taken to Soghor for further questioning.

“A woman suspected to have links with the Al-Shabaab terror group was arrested last evening in Tinderet, Nandi County.”

“This is after Police officers based at Soghor police station received a tip-off from patriotic locals, about a 22-year-old woman who was cohabiting with a man in Kamalambu village,” read the statement.

Upon interrogation of the suspect, the DCI revealed that the 22-year-old confessed to having been trained on the use of firearms and explosives.

She also revealed that she participated in the ongoing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise.

However, the suspect claimed that she was kidnapped by terrorists in Kilifi in 2019 and learned the skills during the time that she was in captivity in Somalia.

“The villagers’ fears were confirmed when during interrogation after being arrested, the woman told detectives that she had been in Somalia for two years after allegedly being kidnapped by members of the Al-Shabaab terror network in Kilifi, in 2019.

“She confessed to having been trained on weapon handling skills, hostage-taking, and use of explosives, among other skills.

“The woman is said to have attended the recently concluded KDF recruitment exercise at different centers,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, the DCI added that the Anti-terror police have taken over the investigations, further cautioning Kenyans to take precautions during this festive season.

