Wednesday, December 01, 2021 – A woman suspected to have links with the Al-Shabaab terror group was arrested last evening in Tinderet, Nandi county.

This is after Police officers based at Soghor police station received a tip-off from patriotic locals, about a 22-year-old woman who was cohabiting with a man in Kamalambu village but appeared suspicious.

The villagers’ fears were confirmed when during interrogation after being arrested, the woman told detectives that she had been in Somalia for two years after allegedly being kidnapped by members of the Alshabab terror network in Kilifi, in 2019.

She confessed to have been trained on weapon handling skills, hostage taking and use of explosives among other skills. The woman is said to have attended the recently concluded KDF recruitment exercise at different centers.

Anti Terror detectives have since taken over investigations into the matter and shall be grilling the suspect for more information.

DCI thanks the members of the public in Tinderet, Nandi county who volunteered information leading to the arrest of the suspect. This kind of mutual partnership between the public and police officers is highly encouraged since a secure nation is our collective responsibility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.