Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled badly on Thursday in Luanda, Emuhaya constituency, Kakamega County.

The second in command was in the populous region to popularise his 2022 presidential bid.

However, he faced fierce resistance from locals who heckled him and started singing songs in praise of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

The deafening sounds made by Raila supporters made Ruto plead with them to stop as he recalled the biblical trumpet that will be blown on the last day.

“Kwa bibilia nilisoma tarumbeta italia siku za mwisho, nyinyi watu wa Tarumbeta ngojeni, hatuendi mbiguni leo, tulieni,” Ruto said.

He also attacked the politicians who paid the youths to heckle him, saying they have nothing to show off in the region in terms of developments despite being in government for years.

Here is the video of DP Ruto being heckled badly in Luanda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST