Monday, December 20, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, has clashed with ODM North Rift Chairman Micah Kigen, over who should lead Raila’s Azimio la Umoja campaigns in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard.

Kigen, who is eying Keiyo South parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election, has accused Tolgos of single-handedly running Azimio la Umoja activities in the region perceived to be William Ruto’s turf.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the veteran ODM member called out Tolgos over his active roles in popularizing Raila Odinga in the Northern Rift urging him to respect other party members.

“He should not take advantage of his governorship. How can one person call the shots? ODM is gaining popularity in the region but it should not be a one-man show,” Kigen said.

But Tolgos dismissed Kigen’s remarks stating that he had worked with everyone interested in drumming up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner.

The governor, a former fierce critic of Ruto, said the remarks by the ODM North Rift chairman are just but meant to tarnish his reputation.

“You cannot tell someone you should not support Baba this way or that.

“I have decided to support him and will do so fully.

“I don’t really want to engage with him because he is politically immature and a distraction to our Azimio programs,” he said.

