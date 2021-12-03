Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be in for another rude shock after his financier turned politician, Jimi Wanjigi, gave the clearest indication that he may be headed to the Hustlers Nation after facing unprecedented hurdles in ODM as he seeks to wrestle Baba for the party’s presidential ticket.

This is after he showered praises on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied MP Cate Waruguru after she dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Taking to his Social Media pages yesterday, Wanjigi described Waruguru as an enthusiastic leader that the future of Kenya depends on, a clear sign of his endorsement of Ruto’s UDA.

“The future Kenyan leaders are full of enthusiasm and pride when it comes to public service.

“Cate Waruguru is one such leader. This is the type of energetic leadership Kenya needs,” Wanjigi said.

The Laikipia Woman Representative was received into the UDA family by Ruto himself and a host of other Tanga Tanga members.

“Welcome back home,” Ruto tweeted after he received Waruguru at his official residence in Karen in the company of Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, MPs Aisha Jumwa, Gathoni wa Muchomba, Didmas Barasa and Governor Anne Waiguru.

