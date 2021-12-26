Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has indirectly exposed those he believes are responsible for the gruesome murder of former IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando.

Taking to his social media accounts, Kuria turned the expose of Msando’s death into a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the handshake spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his partner, Raila Odinga.

According to Kuria, Msando’s killers are well known by the government and that Raila should have demanded the truth about the matter as a precondition for the handshake with Uhuru and the subsequent BBI.

However, he exuded confidence that the truth shall be known and he will be vindicated.

“To all those accusing me of having something to do with Musando’s death, was it not easier to demand the truth about Musando as a condition for the handshake and BBI?

“This issue would have been settled by now.” Kuria alleged.

Earlier, Kuria dismissed those wishing him death and linking his recent ailment to the tragic death of the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Director.

Through his social media pages, the outspoken legislator warned that he had taken judicial notice of all persons that made negative comments against the backdrop of his impending eighth surgery at a hospital in Dubai.

Reports emerged of netizens linking his latest predicament to his alleged involvement in the mysterious kidnapping and killing of the late Chris Msando.

Among those who went for his neck is former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe who attacked him in a cryptic tweet.

In reply to a news update on Kuria’s current state of health, Akombe quoted the famous Bible quote that credits vengeance to God.

“Continue Resting in Peace Chris Msando,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST