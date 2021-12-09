Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend Friday’s Azimio La Umoja meeting at Kasarani Stadium, where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will formally announce his 2022 presidential bid.

Uhuru, who was expected to attend the highly publicised function, will be in Tanzania where he will hold meetings with his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On Thursday, Uhuru joined African leaders in celebrating Tanzania’s 60th anniversary of Tanzania’s (Tanganyika) Independence Day celebrations at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Uhuru was invited to the celebrations by Suluhu Hassan when she visited Kenya in May.

According to Itumbi, Uhuru will not attend the Kasarani meeting because he will still be in Tanzania on Friday where he will sign bilateral trade agreements with Suluhu.

“By now, you are aware the President will NOT be ATTENDING as he is honouring a May 2021 pledge to Tanzanian President to be the Guest of honour during the Tanzanian 60th Independence celebrations.

“ODM knew about the invite and pushed their date from 9th December to 10th December hoping the President will be BACK, but The President is away for two days,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST