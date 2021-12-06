Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Former Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim, has spelt doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, regarding the 2022 presidential contest, saying the ODM leader stands no chance against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Maalim stated Ruto would beat Raila Odinga by a landslide come next year.

“In the likely event that the presidential contest will be between Raila and Ruto, Ruto will win hands down,” Maalim, who was a member of ODM before he hopped onto Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, said.

At the same time, Maalim credited Ruto for being generous, something he said Raila is lacking.

“People say he is corrupt, but even if he is corrupt he is an extremely generous person and that works well for him,” Maalim said.

He also said Ruto is a courageous man and talks to the heart of the people.

“He knows how to put his message together. Deceitful as it may, but you cannot ignore it,” he stated.

However, he castigated Ruto for fueling class war.

“Ruto wants to take advantage of an economic class and create a revolution and that is dangerous. OKA (One Kenya Alliance) is the only hope we have,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST