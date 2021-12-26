Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked his supporters across the country to turn out in large numbers for Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies.

While accusing his main rival of using ill-gotten wealth to advance his presidential bid, Raila urged his supporters to attend Ruto’s rallies for money.

“Sasa akikuja hapa aseme kwamba anataka kukutana na vijana wa Budalangi, msikatae, endeni, akitoa pesa hiyo chukueni (So when he comes here and say that he wants to meet the youth of Budalangi, do not hesitate, go and when he gives the money take it),” Raila said.

Raila was speaking in Budalangi on Friday during the Bunyala festivities.

This comes barely a day after Ganze Member of Parliament Teddy Mwambire revealed that he mobilized ODM supporters to attend William Ruto’s Kilifi rally for handouts.

“We mobilized Kilifi residents and ensured most of them attended that rally so as to take the little money they are dishing out so as to buy seedlings for the planting season.

“We never went to listen to any policy from them,” Mwambire said.

Ruto, who has been crisscrossing the country to popularize his Bottom-Up economic model by dishing handouts to youth groups, Mama Mbogas and Boda Boda operators, recently accused Raila of being stingy.

He said Raila is so stingy that he does not even give offerings to the church.

“Our friend does not come nor contribute to both church and school Harambees neither does he even pay tithes,” William Ruto said in an apparent reference to Raila Odinga.

