Friday, December 10, 2021 – Maragua MP, Mary Waithera, is nursing serious injuries after she was roughed up by men associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

The Maragua MP had joined other leaders in attending ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja convention at Kasarani.

In a video of the incident shared online, the MP could be heard arguing with men in plainclothes alleged to be security officers manning the event.

She calls them out for harassing her and roughing her up before alluding that it would be worse when the former premier ascends to power if they can treat people like that when he is just an opposition leader.

“Mkifika State House kutakua aje? Tunataka watu ambao wamenyenyekea.

“Mimi mbunge nimechaguliwa mnaniskuma kama ghunia ya viazi.

“Mtatupata huko tumetangulia,” she could be heard saying.

The alleged security officer appeared to show remorse as they pleaded with her to forgo the incident and enter the venue. Angered by the incident, the MP refused to go in and left the venue.

