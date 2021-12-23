Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s close lieutenants have blasted Daily Nation for publishing an article on Thursday claiming Deputy President William Ruto has won round one in the battle for Azimio Bill.

Azimio Bill seeks to regulate the creation of a coalition party for 2022 polls but DP RUTO’s troops frustrated the process with new amendments, forcing the postponement of the final vote.

Raila’s associates led by Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, criticised the publication, saying it is giving credit to DP Ruto’s political faction and belittling Raila’s side.

Kaluma said DP Ruto can never win anything and urged him to prepare for a resounding defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

“A whole Nation Media Group lacks journalists who can rightly interpret parliamentary proceedings!

“Debate on Political Parties (Amendment) Bill was postponed to allow the JLAC Committee to sit with the MPs proposing amendments to harmonise the same and save time.

Ruto can never win!” Kaluma said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST