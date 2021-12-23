Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed why they mobilised Kilifi County residents to attend Deputy President William Ruto’s rallies on Tuesday.

Ruto, who was popularising his 2022 presidential bid, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd that shocked Raila Odinga’s men because Kilifi County is an ODM stronghold.

However, speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Ganze constituency member of parliament, Teddy Mwambire, said Ruto‘s rallies were well attended because they told residents to attend just to get a share of his handouts.

He added that the locals were not attending the rallies to listen to what the second in command was saying but they were there to get money for them to buy seedlings for the coming planting season.

“We mobilised Kilifi residents and ensured most of them attended that rally so as to take the little money they are dishing out so as to buy seedlings for the planting season.

“We never went to listen to any policy from them”, said the lawmaker.

The legislature further claimed that most leaders who are opposing the ODM party from Kilifi County are just after handouts from Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST