Friday, December 24, 2021 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has condemned the abduction of blogger Dennis Itumbi, asking relevant authorities led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to conduct a thorough probe.

Penning his statement on Twitter on Friday, Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, said as a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, he condemned Itumbi’s abduction and asked the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Kaluma said the ODM party is founded on democracy, devolution and protection of the rights and fundamental freedoms of all human persons, friends and foes and cannot support even the abduction of its political rivals

“We in the ODM party condemn the alleged assault of Dennis Itumbi.

“The ODM party is founded on democracy, devolution and protection of the rights and fundamental freedoms of all human persons, friends and foes!

“Investigate and jail the villains, whoever they may be,” Kaluma said.

Raila Odinga, who is the ODM party leader, is yet to issue a statement condemning the abduction of Itumbi on Thursday.

Itumbi was abducted at Thindigwa, Kiambu County on Thursday and later dumped at Lucky Summer Estate in Nairobi after a 7-hour ordeal where he was beaten badly and stripped naked.

