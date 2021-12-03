Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s camp is reportedly in panic mode following claims that Deputy President William Ruto has struck a deal with Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

On Friday, city lawyer Donald Kipkorir claimed that Ruto’s camp has struck a deal with Musalia Mudavadi to be a spoiler candidate for a fee, a move that would divide Raila’s long political backyard, Western votes.

Kipkorir reacted after lawyer Ahmednasir claimed that the 2022 presidential race is a three-horse race following the entry of Mudavadi.

“Upon further reflection, I now think: 2022 is a three-horse race. DP Ruto, Hon. Raila and Hon. Musalia Mudavadi,” Ahmednasir, who is a Ruto supporter, said.

In response, Kipkorir termed Mudavadi as ‘the Manchurian’ candidate who is being bankrolled by DP Ruto to spoil Raila‘s influence in Luhyaland.

SC AA You have struck a deal with your Manchurian candidate to be a spoiler candidate for a fee,” Kipkorir, who has openly declared his support for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022 stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST