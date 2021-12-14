Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has urged Kenyans to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking on Tuesday during the unveiling of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) which is led by Kanduyi Member of Parliament Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Dr. Eseli Simiyu, Munya said that this time around, they are ready to help Odinga to go to Canaan after the removal of ‘crocodiles’ which have been on his way in the previous elections.

Munya said President Uhuru Kenyatta has removed crocodiles on Raila’s journey to the statehouse and expressed confidence that the septuagenarian will be the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Don’t get confused on what you see people writing on social media that they have taken over the mountain.

“I want to assure you that the whole of the Mount Kenya region is heading Baba (Raila).

“You know Baba is talking about Canaan where he wants to take Kenyans to.

“We are going to Canaan with him this time round because Uhuru has removed all the Crocodiles which were on his way before.

“Baba knew very well that Uhuru is the one who will help him remove the Crocodiles.

“Now the road is clear we are all heading to Canaan,” Munya said.

