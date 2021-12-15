Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) boss, Seth Panyako, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to expect a beating if he tries to insult Deputy President William Ruto during his rallies in Kakamega county over the weekend.

Raila is expected to tour Kakamega County, where he will popularise his Azimio La Umoja movement.

Speaking on Wednesday when he accompanied Ruto to a series of meetings in Butali, Panyako, who is eyeing the Malava Parliamentary seat on United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party, warned Raila against insulting the second in command.

Panyako urged Raila Odinga to expect fireworks if he tries to mock or insult DP Ruto.

“Kama Raila wewe ni mwanaume, Fanya mkutano hapa malava alafu utusi Ruto!” Panyako dared Raila.

This can be loosely translated as,” If you are a man enough Raila, then conduct a rally in Malava and try insulting DP Ruto.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST