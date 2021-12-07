Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has revealed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may announce his running mate during the last Azimio La Umoja meeting at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Junet, who is part of the organising committee, hinted that Raila’s running mate may be named on Monday during the much-publicized event.

When asked the name of the running mate, Junet indirectly said that Friday’s event will be like a ‘wedding’ and both the bride and the bridegroom will be at the event.

Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and presidential loser Peter Kenneth are among candidates who are being fronted as Raila’s running mates.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader, will attend the event that will also confirm the merger of the ruling party and ODM.

It is not clear whether One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders will attend the function.

OKA leaders consist of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST