Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed what he will do to Deputy President William Ruto once he forms the government in 2022.

Raila, 76, is among the frontrunners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Political pundits across the political divide are predicting that Raila will win the 2022 presidential election since he has the support of the incumbent and the ‘deep state’.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said Ruto belongs to jail because of the ill-gotten wealth he has been dishing to poor Kenyans.

The former Premier said once he forms the government in 2022, criminals like DP Ruto will be in jail because of their ill-gotten wealth.

During many of his political rallies, Ruto has been handing out millions of shillings, claiming it is his way of empowering the people, but Raila said the money is stolen and he will recover the money in 2022 once he forms the government.

