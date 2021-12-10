Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is Kenya’s Nelson Mandela and Kenyans should elect him as president in 2022, Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, has said.

Speaking on Friday during the Azimio La Umoja Convention at Kasarani Stadium, Ngilu said Raila has always fought for the rights of Kenyans.

“In 2007, Mheshimiwa Raila Odinga, I told you, you were the Mandela of Kenya and you have continued to do so.

“As soon as we had problems in 2008, you were the first to say Kenya is important and the people of Kenya are more important,” she said.

Ngilu stated that in 2018, Raila did the same when he went for the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to bring peace in the country.

The governor said that Kenya will only be in safe hands with Raila as the fifth president.

“We, the women of Kenya will go out there and support you,” Ngilu said

