Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has invited Kenyans to assist him in raising funds for his presidential campaigns.

To mount a presidential campaign in Kenya, one requires several billions of shillings and this is why Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has resolved to conduct a fundraiser.

According to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, the date of the fundraiser is 7th December and it will be held at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi.

Babu said for you to dine with Baba you will be required to contribute Sh 1 million to his campaign fund.

“As the Kenyan youth, we have analysed and concluded that our future and that of our children can only be safe in the hands of Baba and for that reason we will invest in him.

“Come on 7th December at Kempinsky at 6 pm and enjoy Dinner with Baba.

“We will contribute 1Million each towards Baba’s campaign. #1MForBaba,” Babu Owino wrote on his Facebook page.

Here is the photo of the invitation card.

