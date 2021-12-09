Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed that he will not attend tomorrow’s meeting at Kasarani Stadium, where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will launch his 2022 presidential bid.

On Thursday, Kalonzo flew to Juba, South Sudan, where he will have a series of meetings with President Salva Kiir.

“I was welcomed by Amb. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, South Sudan’s Minister for Presidential Affairs to the State House, Juba, for talks with H.E. President Salva Kiir,” Kalonzo posted on his social media.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Kalonzo ‘s plane ticket indicated that he will fly back to the country on Friday evening.

Itumbi also confirmed that Kalonzo said he will not attend Raila’s meeting at Kasarani Stadium.

“I cannot attend that function, I had to do what it takes to escape from the pressure to attend,” Kalonzo told one of his close allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST