Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by Infotrak has shown if Presidential elections are held today, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto hands down.

According to the Infotrak Voice of the People Poll which was conducted between 17 September and 21 December, Raila’s popularity stood at 33 percent while that of Ruto was at 32 percent.

The pollster conducted the interviews through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI).

The overall survey had a target sample size of 1,600 respondents who were 18 years and above at the time of the interviews.

The margin of error was plus or minus 2.45 percent.

The poll showed Ruto’s popularity has been dropping gradually in the last year while that of Raila significantly shot up particularly after the last Azimio La Umoja Convention on 10 December 2021, where the ODM leader declared his candidature.

The survey said Ruto’s popularity in December last year was 44 percent which then reduced to 34 percent in November 2021 and then 32 percent in December 2021.

Raila’s popularity, on the other hand, was at 13 percent in December 2020 but shot to 25 percent in November 2021 and then climbed to 33 percent after the Azimio event at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The popularity of Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) stood at one percent each.

However, a huge percentage of Kenyans are still undecided as 21 percent are yet to make up their minds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST