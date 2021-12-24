Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 December 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga hosted a Christmas fun day at his Kisumu home, where he had fun with children from different children’s homes.

He interacted with the children dressed in the mythical Santa Claus attire.

He shared the photos of the colourful fun day on social media and said the party was for children from various children’s homes in Kisumu.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!

Today #BabaClaus hosted a Christmas fun day at my Kisumu home for my children from different children’s homes, and boy, did we have a lot of fun!

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays!” he wrote.

Kenyans flooded social media and made fun of Raila’s newfound look.

For blogger Robert Alai, he was not impressed with Baba’s look.

“We should celebrate Christmas without forcing our leaders to wear these completely racist attires.

Nothing African in these clothes,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.