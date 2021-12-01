Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has embarrassed his supporters after he was caught sleeping like a nerd when President Uhuru Kenyatta was delivering his State of the Nation address on Tuesday.

Raila, 76, was among senior government officials and dignitaries who sat in the Speaker’s gallery to listen to the Head of State.

However, in a video, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, was captured in deep sleep when Uhuru was explaining to Kenyans what his government has done in the last 9 years.

Among the big names who attended the eighth address were Deputy President William Ruto, Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Others were former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu and NMS boss Mohammed Badi.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga sleeping during the session

