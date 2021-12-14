Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – A popular lawyer associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta has predicted doom on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential quest if he fails to convince One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to support him.

OKA leaders include Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, and Gideon Moi of KANU.

By the look of things, Raila Odinga is yet to convince the OKA leaders to join his bandwagon and this, according to lawyer Ambrose Weda, is a matter of concern to Jakom’s ambitions.

Weda said for Raila Odinga to win the Presidency in 2022, he must bring the four leaders on board or else DP Ruto will vanquish him.

“Raila has the toughest task of bringing his former teammates Mudavadi and Kalonzo to the team and then together they decide who will be his running mate,” Weda, who is also a seasoned political analyst told KTN news desk on Tuesday morning.

