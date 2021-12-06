Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has alleged a plan laid by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to have him removed from office before the 2022 presidential election.

While annulling President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the Chebukati-led commission to open servers that were used in streaming presidential election results, which never happened.

The information was to be handed to experts appointed by the court, who were to use the data to compile a report on the authenticity of Uhuru’s win, following a petition by Raila and Kalonzo’s lawyers.

It is for this reason that activist Khelef Khalifa has moved to court seeking compliance with the order, and wants the court to find Chebukati guilty of disobeying a court order and jail him for six months.

“Indirect violation of the orders of the honorable court, Wafula Chebukati, the returning officer of the presidential elections has refused and willfully disobeyed the orders of the honorable court and denied the parties and Kenyan people access to the technology, and particularly the servers used in the presidential elections whose results were subject to petition number one of 2017 before the Supreme Court,” Khalifa stated in court papers.

But Chebukati says the court case is a wider plan to have him bundled out of office, which he says is why the case has been filed just now, months to the 2022 polls, yet Khalifa has been silent for three years.

He holds that the plan is to make him look bad before the polls and as a result sabotage his mandate and ensure that he is not able to conduct the 2022 elections.

“I aver that the intention is targeted towards achieving one purpose – derailing and frustrating my ability to discharge my mandate as the chairperson of the commission; taking into consideration the preparation of the forthcoming 2022 General Election,” Chebukati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST