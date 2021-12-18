Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, are currently in Mombasa relaxing after a rigorous campaign blitz.

On Friday, the two septuagenarians were photographed relaxing in one of Atwoli’s houses in Kilifi, Mombasa.

However, curious Kenyans noted a woman hiding behind a pillar during the photo session sparking a lot of mixed reactions.

It’s not clear why the woman, who might have been sitting on the table before the photo session, ran to hide.

A lot of theories have been thrown around since the photo went viral.

While some argued the two senior citizens were with their side chicks, others said that the woman didn’t want to be in the photo because she’s married.

Take a closer look at this photo and you will notice even the side chick’s phone on the right side of Raila.

