Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, are currently in Mombasa relaxing after a rigorous campaign blitz.
On Friday, the two septuagenarians were photographed relaxing in one of Atwoli’s houses in Kilifi, Mombasa.
However, curious Kenyans noted a woman hiding behind a pillar during the photo session sparking a lot of mixed reactions.
It’s not clear why the woman, who might have been sitting on the table before the photo session, ran to hide.
A lot of theories have been thrown around since the photo went viral.
While some argued the two senior citizens were with their side chicks, others said that the woman didn’t want to be in the photo because she’s married.
Take a closer look at this photo and you will notice even the side chick’s phone on the right side of Raila.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Hawa ni wezi tupu hata mabibi zetu wame anza kutuibia with no agenda for Kenyans wanangoja kupewa uwongozi as they sleep from pillows to podiums with harlots Uhuru must weak up and choose wisely even God has refused Raila to be president 2022 na mtahangaika sana na kupanga this time round is not a joke kama hawa ndio viongozi 2022 hahahahhahahahha then Kenyans we are in big problems and trouble the only job Atwoli and Raila can do is eating in big hotels, fatting like pigs with pot bellies there is nothing they can do they are sick may God almighty save us na hii jina ya ukubwa one day itaisha Kenyan nyiyi niwakubwa kwa mabibi zenu na watoto pelekeni umama mbali.