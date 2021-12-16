Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – A team of doctors assigned to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has advised him to rest for three days or the worst will happen.

The doctors comprising cardiologists, neurosurgeons and general practitioners have advised Raila, 76, to rest for at least 3 days after a rigorous campaign blitz in the last one month.

“I am in Mombasa to rest for three days. I have not held any meeting today,” Raila told journalists on Wednesday.

The former Premier is expected to start another phase of his campaigns in the next few days.

“I have been advised to rest after Kasarani. After the three days I will talk to different people and groups,” Raila said, adding that he is working on a national movement that will alter the course of the country’s political and economic landscape.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said he wants to bring everybody on board for the good of the country.

